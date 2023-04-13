Jindal Steel & Power to set up a new 1.2 MTPA Rail Mill at Angul, Odisha | File

In its endeavour to contribute to an “AtmaNirbhar Bharat”, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) plans to commission a state of art 1.2 MTPA Rail & Heavy structure mill at its Angul Steel complex in Odisha, the company announced through an exchange filing. After the Commissioning of the New Rail Mill at Angul, JSP’s total rail-making capacity will be 2.2 MTPA.

JSP has developed speciality Rails like 1175 HT, R350 HT, Asymmetric Rails, and 1080HH rails at its existing 1 MTPA Rail Mill in Raigarh, Chattisgarh. These Rails are an import substitution product, required for heavy axle loads of more than 25MT. These Rails are primarily used by various Metro Rail Corporations, High-Speed Corridors and the Bullet Train project.

The Raigarh Rail mill is regularly supplying 260m Rails to Indian Railways, DFCCs and other critical projects of national importance. Such long Rails with minimum welds are a key element in increasing Track Safety and Comfort.

JSP’s speciality rails of 1080 HH grade are being utilized, at almost all the Metro and RRTS systems in India. Such rails are also used in Special projects of National civil-military importance of remote connectivity having difficult terrains such as the USBRL Project (J&K) and Sivok - Rangpo Project in West Bengal.

“JSP is committed to supporting the Government’s initiatives of Gati Shakti Yojna, as part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by making available domestically produced import substitution products at competitive prices. JSP is proactively adding and augmenting further Rail manufacturing capacity to support the modernization of the Indian Rail network. ”, said Mr Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, Jindal Steel & Power in a statement.

He further added: “Even though there is surplus Rail capacity in India, there are markets abroad we will be looking to feed as well after meeting India’s requirements.”

To help build a future-ready national rail infrastructure, JSP has successfully developed 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) Rails suitable for High speed and High Axle Load applications. Indian Railways has embarked upon upgrading the Indian Railway Track system to carry more than 25MT axle load and up to 200 km/Hour speed.

JSP is also exporting its “Made in India” rails to multiple countries around the world. JSP has also supplied speciality rail blooms for the European railways, thus positioning itself as a world-class rail manufacturer.