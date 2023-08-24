Jindal Stainless’ Special Alloy Steel Grade In Motor Casing In Chandrayaan-3 | Facebook

Jindal Stainless, has developed and supplied a special, high strength alloy steel grade that has been used in the motor casing of India’s ambitious third lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-3. The specialised grade supplied to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), usually imported from several countries, has been meticulously developed over a span of three years with the help of advanced refining process, bolstering India’s race to space while meeting the stringent quality standards and specifications of the crucial project.

The heat-resistant material shields the motor from both shocks as well as elevated temperatures. Its exceptional properties, which persist even under the most extreme thermal conditions, underscore the alloy steel grade’s reliability and suitability for critical space missions.

Commenting on the landmark development, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 is historic and we are proud to play our part in this mission. This strengthens the Atmanirbhar Bharat story as we have provided the indigenously developed best-in-class quality material to this nationally important project through constant innovation. Jindal Stainless is committed to fulfilling the niche material requirements of the aerospace sector in the future.”

In the past, Jindal Stainless has supplied material for key DRDO and ISRO projects, including the Chandrayaan, PSLV, GSLV Mk3, Nuclear Submarine missile system, missile canister for almost all missile programmes and exhaust unit application in rockets. The Company is also working dedicatedly towards meeting the material requirements of the upcoming missile programmes. Jindal Stainless is among the select few companies in the world to get certified with an AS 9100D Certification, a quality management system for aviation, space, and defence organisations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)