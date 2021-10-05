Jigsaw launches Foundation IoT programme in collaboration with Nasscom

Jigsaw, institute for analytics and data science training, and FutureSkills NASSCOM announced the launch of their popular Foundation IoT course led by industry experts to cater to the increasing demand of learners.

With emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data, Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, and Virtual Reality changing the future of work, this collaboration will converge manifold technologies working in tandem to address real-world business problems and develop new products and services, according to a press release.

The collaboration will focus on imparting digital fluency by upskilling learners in emerging technologies and in-demand professional skills.

The initiative is industry-driven and addresses real-world gaps to prepare learners to navigate the wave of digital disruption. The programme has been gaining traction and is designed to cover the fundamentals of all four components of Internet of Things (IoT) ranging from sensor connected IoT devices or "things" to IoT gateways and cloud platforms, as well as data collection and analysis.

Participants will also get to learn about designs of microcontrollers, sensors, and IoT networking protocols along with a thorough understanding of analytics' function in the Internet of Things.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:03 AM IST