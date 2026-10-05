 Jaykay Enterprises Acquires ₹25 Crore Preference Shares In JK Defence & Aerospace
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Jaykay Enterprises Acquires ₹25 Crore Preference Shares In JK Defence & Aerospace

Jaykay Enterprises Limited (JKE) announced on October 5, 2026, the acquisition of additional preference shares worth ₹25 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, JK Defence & Aerospace Limited, through a Rights Issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Jaykay Enterprises Acquires ₹25 Crore Preference Shares In JK Defence & Aerospace
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Mumbai: Jaykay Enterprises Limited (JKE) on Monday announced the acquisition of 25 lakh additional preference shares, each with a face value of ₹100, in its wholly owned subsidiary, JK Defence & Aerospace Limited. The total acquisition value is ₹25,00,00,000, or ₹25 crore, completed on October 5, 2026.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition was made pursuant to a Rights Issue by JK Defence & Aerospace Limited. The consideration for these additional preference shares was paid in cash.

Impact on Shareholding

This acquisition does not alter JKE's ultimate shareholding in JK Defence & Aerospace Limited, which remains at 100%. JK Defence & Aerospace continues to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Jaykay Enterprises.

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Company Background

JK Defence & Aerospace Limited is a public company incorporated on July 03, 2023. Its main business objective is the manufacture and trade of products related to defence and aerospace equipment. The company reported a turnover of nil as it is yet to commence operations.

Utilisation of Proceeds

The funds from this acquisition, received under the Rights Issue, will be utilised by JK Defence & Aerospace Limited as per the objects outlined in its Letter of Offer dated August 25, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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