 Industrial Technology Firm Jaykay Enterprises Makes Debut On The National Stock Exchange, With Shares Closing Down 3%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndustrial Technology Firm Jaykay Enterprises Makes Debut On The National Stock Exchange, With Shares Closing Down 3%

Industrial Technology Firm Jaykay Enterprises Makes Debut On The National Stock Exchange, With Shares Closing Down 3%

Industrial technology firm Jaykay Enterprises on Wednesday made its debut on the National Stock Exchange, with shares closing down nearly 3 per cent. Jaykay Enterprises said the debut marks the beginning of an accelerated growth phase for the 143-year-old JK organisation's advanced engineering and defence manufacturing vertical, positioning the company to scale its innovation and capacity.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Industrial technology firm Jaykay Enterprises on Wednesday made its debut on the National Stock Exchange, with shares closing down nearly 3 per cent.The shares of the company, which is already listed on the BSE, started the trade on a high note at Rs 219.55 apiece and later hit a high of Rs 219.70 apiece. The stock, however, closed at Rs 211.90, down by 2.95 per cent on the NSE.

Jaykay Enterprises' scrip slipped 3 per cent to settle at Rs 211.80 apiece on the BSE.Jaykay Enterprises said the debut marks the beginning of an accelerated growth phase for the 143-year-old JK organisation's advanced engineering and defence manufacturing vertical, positioning the company to scale its innovation, capacity, and global partnerships in the years ahead.

"This milestone enables us to accelerate investments into next-generation precision engineering, metal 3D printing, advanced composites, and digital intelligence platforms that will define the future of aerospace, defence manufacturing, Med-tech & digital services," Abhishek Singhania, Chairman and MD, Jaykay Enterprises, said in a statement.

Read Also
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The...
article-image

Established in 1943, Jaykay Enterprises has evolved from a traditional manufacturing entity into a diversified high-technology powerhouse with deep expertise across aerospace systems, precision engineering, and advanced composites.Its engineering capabilities support some of the country's most sensitive national programmes, including underwater warfare systems, aircraft structural components, jet deflectors for the Agni series, and launcher and warhead assemblies.

FPJ Shorts
'There Is
'There Is "Strong Political Commitment" From Both Sides To Conclude The Revamped India-EU FTA By The End Of 2025': EU Ambassador
'Vladimir Putin Wants To End War': Donald Trump On US Delegation Meeting Russian President On Ukraine Peace Plan
'Vladimir Putin Wants To End War': Donald Trump On US Delegation Meeting Russian President On Ukraine Peace Plan
After ONGC Pact, Petronet LNG Shares Spike… Investors Wonder What Comes Next?
After ONGC Pact, Petronet LNG Shares Spike… Investors Wonder What Comes Next?
Chaos At Mumbai Airport As IndiGo Meltdown Enters Day 3, Around 170 Flights Cancelled Nationwide, Passengers Erupt In Anger; VIDEOS
Chaos At Mumbai Airport As IndiGo Meltdown Enters Day 3, Around 170 Flights Cancelled Nationwide, Passengers Erupt In Anger; VIDEOS

It works closely with ADA, HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, BrahMos Aerospace, the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force, underlining its critical role in India's defence and strategic ecosystem. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'There Is "Strong Political Commitment" From Both Sides To Conclude The Revamped India-EU FTA By The...

'There Is

After ONGC Pact, Petronet LNG Shares Spike… Investors Wonder What Comes Next?

After ONGC Pact, Petronet LNG Shares Spike… Investors Wonder What Comes Next?

Digital Payments Provider Network People Services Technologies Raises ₹300 Crore From Tata Mutual...

Digital Payments Provider Network People Services Technologies Raises ₹300 Crore From Tata Mutual...

Industrial Technology Firm Jaykay Enterprises Makes Debut On The National Stock Exchange, With...

Industrial Technology Firm Jaykay Enterprises Makes Debut On The National Stock Exchange, With...

Rajasthan Government Approves Three Major Policies Aimed At Expanding Investment, Improving Business...

Rajasthan Government Approves Three Major Policies Aimed At Expanding Investment, Improving Business...