Industrial Technology Firm Jaykay Enterprises Makes Debut On The National Stock Exchange, With Shares Closing Down 3%

New Delhi: Industrial technology firm Jaykay Enterprises on Wednesday made its debut on the National Stock Exchange, with shares closing down nearly 3 per cent.The shares of the company, which is already listed on the BSE, started the trade on a high note at Rs 219.55 apiece and later hit a high of Rs 219.70 apiece. The stock, however, closed at Rs 211.90, down by 2.95 per cent on the NSE.

Jaykay Enterprises' scrip slipped 3 per cent to settle at Rs 211.80 apiece on the BSE.Jaykay Enterprises said the debut marks the beginning of an accelerated growth phase for the 143-year-old JK organisation's advanced engineering and defence manufacturing vertical, positioning the company to scale its innovation, capacity, and global partnerships in the years ahead.

"This milestone enables us to accelerate investments into next-generation precision engineering, metal 3D printing, advanced composites, and digital intelligence platforms that will define the future of aerospace, defence manufacturing, Med-tech & digital services," Abhishek Singhania, Chairman and MD, Jaykay Enterprises, said in a statement.

Established in 1943, Jaykay Enterprises has evolved from a traditional manufacturing entity into a diversified high-technology powerhouse with deep expertise across aerospace systems, precision engineering, and advanced composites.Its engineering capabilities support some of the country's most sensitive national programmes, including underwater warfare systems, aircraft structural components, jet deflectors for the Agni series, and launcher and warhead assemblies.

It works closely with ADA, HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, BrahMos Aerospace, the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force, underlining its critical role in India's defence and strategic ecosystem.

