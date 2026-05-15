Jain Irrigation Q4 Revenue Rises To ₹1,824 Crore, Reports ₹12 Crore Loss Amid Exceptional Charges

Jain Irrigation Systems reported a Q4 FY26 consolidated net loss of Rs 12 crore against a Rs 28.9 crore profit last year. |

Mumbai: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd reported a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of Rs 12 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rs 28.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, weighed down by exceptional items and higher finance costs.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,824 crore from Rs 1,749 crore. Sequentially, revenue improved from Rs 1,598 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting stronger quarterly momentum in the company’s agri-input and plastic divisions.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 1,824.7 crore compared with Rs 1,750.2 crore a year earlier and Rs 1,602.9 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses increased to Rs 1,774.9 crore from Rs 1,703.7 crore in Q4 FY25, while finance costs remained elevated at Rs 115.8 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rs 111.4 crore during the quarter.

Sequentially, Jain Irrigation narrowed its quarterly loss from Rs 41.9 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 12 crore in Q4 FY26. The company recorded exceptional losses of Rs 15.4 crore during the quarter, compared with exceptional charges of Rs 38.9 crore in Q3 FY26 linked to labour code impacts and subsidiary-related adjustments.

The March quarter also included foreign exchange gains and derivative losses within other expenses.

The Hi-tech Agri Input Products division generated revenue of Rs 665 crore during the quarter, while the Plastic Division contributed Rs 579 crore and the Agro Processing Division added Rs 580 crore. Segment profit before unallocable expenditure was led by the Hi-tech Agri business at Rs 93.4 crore.

For the full FY26 year, consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,399.5 crore from Rs 5,779.1 crore in FY25. However, the company reported a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of Rs 24.6 crore for FY26 against a profit of Rs 33.5 crore in the previous year.

Jain Irrigation said FY26 performance was impacted by labour code-related provisions, deferred tax adjustments linked to migration towards a concessional tax regime, and subsidiary-related exceptional items.

Jain Irrigation also stated that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to impact raw material availability and costs, though the group has initiated mitigation measures to manage supply disruptions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.