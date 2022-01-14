e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Jack Dorsey's Block to build open bitcoin mining system: Report

Agencies
In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide/ Representative Image | | File Image

Block Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday that the fintech firm is building an open bitcoin mining system, as the newly re-branded company looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain, Reuters said.

In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:39 AM IST
