ITR filing: What is form 26AS? Here’s how to download it

In a major relief to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday extended the deadline for filing income-tax returns (ITR) for FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) till December 31, 2020.

But, irrespective of whether or not it is pushed ahead it is best to complete the process at the earliest. Before starting to file income-tax returns, one must go through Form 26AS to verify the tax deducted from your income.

This year the CBDT in order to enhance the flow of information between taxpayers and tax authorities, has a revised Form 26AS, which will reflect details of all high-value transactions.

On July 18, the Income Tax Department had said that the new Form 26AS will have additional details of taxpayers’ high-value financial transactions undertaken during a financial year and would facilitate voluntary compliance and ease of e-filing of I-T returns.

Now, the Form 26AS has been revamped to an “Annual Information Statement” which apart from the TDS/ TCS details, shall now contain comprehensive information relating specified financial transactions, payment of taxes, demand/ refund and pending/completed proceedings undertaken by a taxpayer in a particular financial year that has to be mentioned in the income tax returns.