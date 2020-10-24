Govt extends ITR deadline till Dec 31

In a major relief to taxpayers, the government on Saturday further extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY 2019-20 by a month till December 31. Taxpayers now have until December 31 to file their return of income earned between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, instead of November 30.

Also, the due date of furnishing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited has been extended till January 31, 2021.

The government had earlier in May extended various due dates for filing ITRs for FY 2019-20 from July 31 to November 30, to give compliance relief to taxpayers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, “The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the other taxpayers [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was July 31, 2020] has been extended to December 31, 2020.”

The due date for furnishing of ITRS for "the taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited [for whom the due date as per the I-T Act is October 31, 2020] has been extended to January 31, 2021", it added. Also, the due date for furnishing of ITRs for the taxpayers who are required to furnish reports in respect of international/specified domestic transactions has been extended to January 31, 2021.