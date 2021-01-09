ITR Deadline: Due date is almost here, I-T Department reminds taxpayers

With only a day left for the deadline to end for filing the income tax returns (ITR), the income tax department is repeatedly reminding the tax payers to file their ITR in time. The extended due date to file ITR for individuals ends tomorrow, January 10.
“Remember... the due date for ITR for AY 2020-21 is almost here. Do not wait for the last date. File your ITR NOW,” tweeted the I-T department on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the tax department is constantly updating the statistics about total number of ITR filed so far through series of tweets.
According to the statistics of ITR filed today, 3,30,142 ITRs have been filed up to 12.00 pm today and 1,22,951 ITRs filed in the last one hour, the I-T department tweeted.
The deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals was extended by only 10 days to January 10, 2021. This had however failed to cheer up the chartered accountant fraternity as they fear that not all returns would be filed in just ten days of extension period. Considering this as the shortest extension ever given, professions are demanding for extension up to January 31, 2021.
The pressure on professionals to meet the deadline is also increasing. Chartered accountants and tax payers are urging the Finance minister to extend the due date again which ends on January 10, 2021. Hashtag, extend the due date is still trending on the social media platforms as professionals reel under the pressure to file ITR before the due date ends.
Usually, July 31 of the assessment year following the fiscal is the last day to file ITR. However, due to the pandemic this time the deadline was first extended till December 31, 2020. Then, the Centre further extended the deadline to file ITR till January 10, 2021. However, if you don’t file your ITR before the deadline, you will be liable to pay late filing fees of Rs 10,000.
