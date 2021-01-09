ITR Deadline: Due date is almost here, I-T Department reminds taxpayers

With only a day left for the deadline to end for filing the income tax returns (ITR), the income tax department is repeatedly reminding the tax payers to file their ITR in time. The extended due date to file ITR for individuals ends tomorrow, January 10.

“Remember... the due date for ITR for AY 2020-21 is almost here. Do not wait for the last date. File your ITR NOW,” tweeted the I-T department on Saturday.