ITR Filing: Extension of due date till Jan 10 fails to cheer taxpayers

After repeated request made by the taxpayers and professionals for the extension of due date for filing the income tax return (ITR), the government on Wednesday extended the deadline to ITR for individuals by 10 days to January 10, 2021. However, this has failed to bring cheers to the taxpayers who were expecting the due date to be extended by a month to January 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020.

Considering it as the shortest extension ever, professionals are of the view that these 10 days of extension of due date won’t be enough to file all the returns even if they work day and night.

However, this is the third time that the government has extended the deadline to file ITR -- first from the normal deadline of July 31 to November 30, 2020, and then to December 31, 2020. The deadline for filing tax returns by businesses too has been extended till February 15, the finance ministry said in a statement.