ITC sets up infotech subsidiary in France

PTI

Through an exchange filing, hospitality to FMCG conglomerate ITC has informed about the incorporation of ITC Infotech France SAS, as a wholly owned subsidiary, of its subsidiary ITC Infotech India.

After this, ITC France has also become a step-down subsidiary of ITC from February 8th, 2023.

