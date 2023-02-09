e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessITC sets up infotech subsidiary in France

ITC sets up infotech subsidiary in France

ITC France has also become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of ITC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
PTI
Follow us on

Through an exchange filing, hospitality to FMCG conglomerate ITC has informed about the incorporation of ITC Infotech France SAS, as a wholly owned subsidiary, of its subsidiary ITC Infotech India.

Read Also
ITC Malaysia joins ITC Limited as a fully owned subsidiary
article-image

After this, ITC France has also become a step-down subsidiary of ITC from February 8th, 2023.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Total Gas Limited net profit at Rs 150.19 cr; HPCL net profit drops to Rs...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Total Gas Limited net profit at Rs 150.19 cr; HPCL net profit drops to Rs...

Energy firm IEX buys back 2,44,600 shares at Rs 136.32 each

Energy firm IEX buys back 2,44,600 shares at Rs 136.32 each

Infosys buys back 5.80 lakh shares for Rs 1,602.16 each

Infosys buys back 5.80 lakh shares for Rs 1,602.16 each

ITC sets up infotech subsidiary in France

ITC sets up infotech subsidiary in France

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50