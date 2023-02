ITC Malaysia joins ITC Limited as a fully owned subsidiary | Image: ITC (Representative)

ITC Limited has disclosed that the company have been advised by ITC Infotech India Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, that they have incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia under the name of ‘ITC Infotech Malaysia SDN. BHD on 3rd February, 2023, via an exchange filing.

Consequently, ITC Malaysia has become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from the said date.