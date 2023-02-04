Paytm buys back 1,46,70,146 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications Limited, announced the buyback of fully paid-up 1,46,70,146 cumulative equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each on February 3, via an exchange filing.

The company submitted the daily report pursuant to Regulation 18(i) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, regarding the equity shares bought back as on February 3, 2023.

The total number of equity shares bought back from the open market through stock exchange mechanism, as on February 3, 2023, is 1,46,70,146.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)