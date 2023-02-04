e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm buys back 1,46,70,146 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

Paytm buys back 1,46,70,146 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

The equity shares were bought back from the open market through stock exchange mechanism on February 3, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Paytm buys back 1,46,70,146 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications Limited, announced the buyback of fully paid-up 1,46,70,146 cumulative equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each on February 3, via an exchange filing.

The company submitted the daily report pursuant to Regulation 18(i) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, regarding the equity shares bought back as on February 3, 2023.

The total number of equity shares bought back from the open market through stock exchange mechanism, as on February 3, 2023, is 1,46,70,146.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Centre raises windfall gains tax on crude, diesel and ATF; Here's what you should know

Centre raises windfall gains tax on crude, diesel and ATF; Here's what you should know

L&T announces allotment of 72,347 shares

L&T announces allotment of 72,347 shares

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade

Twitter will now share ad revenue with Blue Verified users: Musk

Twitter will now share ad revenue with Blue Verified users: Musk

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 4: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 4: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities