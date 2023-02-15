ITC allots 24,78,980 shares to employees who exercised 2,47,898 ESOPs

PTI

According to an exchange filing, tobacco to hospitality conglomerate ITC has allotted 24,78,980 ordinary shares, to employees who exercised 2,47,898 stock options.

After the issue of shares at a value of Rs 1 each, the issued and subscribed share capital for ITC stands at Rs 1241,64,93,941.

