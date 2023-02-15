e-Paper Get App
ITC allots 24,78,980 shares to employees who exercised 2,47,898 ESOPs

With this, the issued and subscribed share capital for ITC stands at Rs 1241,64,93,941.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
According to an exchange filing, tobacco to hospitality conglomerate ITC has allotted 24,78,980 ordinary shares, to employees who exercised 2,47,898 stock options.

After the issue of shares at a value of Rs 1 each, the issued and subscribed share capital for ITC stands at Rs 1241,64,93,941.

ITC allots 24,78,980 shares to employees who exercised 2,47,898 ESOPs

