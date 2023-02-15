IT outage forces Lufthansa to ground all of its flights

e-Paper Get App
Several netizens took to social media and complained about their flights being canceled.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Germany's flagship airline Luthansa is among the world's busiest, with 80,000 flights a month, making it crucial for global connectivity. Last year, more than a thousand of its flights were grounded when its workers went on a strike. Now the aviation major has once again been hit due to an IT failure, leading to a mass cancellation of flights.

All of Luthansa's flights have been grounded because of the glitch which is being urgently probed. The response came after several netizens took to social media and complained about their flights being canceled.

