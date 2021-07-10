IT consultancy firm Xebia acquires Oblivion; to strengthen Cloud capabilities

Xebia is set to acquire 100 percent stake in Oblivion. This acquisition will enable Oblivion to build new capabilities in ‘Cloud’, invest in Research and Development, expand in new geographies like North America, Middle East and Asia across verticals such as BFS, Retail & CPG, TTH etc, the company said in a press statement.

“We are very excited to welcome Oblivion into the Xebia family. We are looking forward to strong business synergies with a differentiated high growth that will further strengthen our leadership capabilities in ‘Cloud’. Xebia’s technology and digital capabilities will go hand-in-hand with Oblivion’s premier AWS consulting partnership for an increased market share across the globe ” said Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services.

"Besides operational efficiency gains, this collaboration also enables us to offer additional services while preserving our AWS-only strategy and the down-to-earth approach our clients know and appreciate,” said Edwin van Nuil, CEO of Oblivion.

Oblivion will continue to operate under its own label and under the existing management of Edwin van Nuil and Eric Carbijn.