IRCTC and DMRC Introduce 'One India-One Ticket' With QR Code Integration For Delhi Metro; Check Details Here | File Image

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) in a latest development to ease the travel experience for passengers in the Delhi NCR area have announced that it has collaborated under the the 'One India – One Ticket' initiative, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This travel experience will be available for passengers both in the Main Line Railway and Metro Passengers in Delhi NCR area.

Beta Version Launch

The Beta Version of the Delhi Metro Rail QR Code-based ticketing system was launched on July 10.

This new system will allow passengers to book DMRC QR code tickets directly through the IRCTC website and mobile app.

According to officials, the full version is expected to roll out soon, contingent on the Beta Version's success, the company said in the regulatory filing.

Details about the Advance Booking and Validity

In this new system, there is a significant benefit to book the metro tickets up to 120 days in advance, aligning with the Indian Railways' Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

Furthermore, the new QR code tickets will be valid for four days, which includes the day before the journey, the travel date, and two days after.

Simplified Booking Process

Passengers can now book Delhi Metro tickets while booking their railway tickets, either at the initial booking stage or later via the booking history page.

Each metro ticket will generate a unique QR code, which will be included in the Electronic Reservation Slip provided by IRCTC.