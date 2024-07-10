Q1FY25 Earnings Update: Tata Elxsi Reports An Operating Revenue Of ₹926.5 Cr; PBT Surges 1.6% YoY

Tata Realty raises ₹825 Crore From IFC To Refinance Green IT Park Project In Chennai | Representative Image

As the Q1FY25 earning season is on, companies across various sectors have started to release their quarterly results for April -June. In a recent development, Tata Elxsi, one of the leading global provider of design led technology service, through an exchange filing on Wednesday (July 10) announced its first quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2024.

In the first quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25), the company reported an operating revenue of Rs 926.5 crore, a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 2.3 per cent and a year-on-year (YoY) surge of 9.0 per cent.

The company maintained a profitability with an Operating (EBITDA) Margin of 27.2 per cent and a Net Margin (PBT) of 26.3 per cent.

Furthermore, the Profit Before Tax (PBT) of the company stood at Rs 252.4 crore, marking a YoY growth of 1.6 per cent.

Transportation Sector

In the transportation business, the company reported a surge of 5.3 per cent QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms.

This surge was driven by factors such as deal wins wins and the ramp-up of Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) engagements.

Media and Communications

Tata Elxsi’s Media and Communications segment QoQ growth stood at 0.5 per cent in CC terms.

System Integration Services Surge

In the System Integration services segment, the company recorded a QoQ increase of 8.7 per cent in CC terms.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, commenting on the company’s performance in the first quarter of FY25, said: “We are happy to report a healthy performance in the first quarter with a top-line growth of 2.3% QoQ and 9.0% YoY. "

"We executed very well on operational excellence and fiscal discipline in this quarter towards bottom-line performance, despite the impact of an exceptional one-off expense in the quarter and an increase in the effective tax rate with the change in SEZ benefits for one of our facilities. Our investments in building the talent pool over the past few quarters provides us with strong levers to power topline growth and manage our bottom line," he added.

Share performance

The shares of the company on Wednesday ended the day at Rs 7,104.95, up by 1.26 per cent.