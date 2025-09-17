 IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore

IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore

Headquartered in Kolkata, the company is the third-largest brand of packaged wheat flour and the largest in wheat-based derivatives such as maida, sooji and dalia in eastern India, according to a Technopak report.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

Kolkata: City-based FMCG firm Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 306-322 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) that aims to raise Rs 408 crore in combination of fresh issue and offer for sale from promoters.

The issue will open for subscription on September 22 and close on September 24, the company said on Wednesday.The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8,658,333 equity shares. Anchor investor bidding will open on September 19.

Read Also
Urban Company IPO Surges On Debut, Listed At 60% Premium – What Drove The Buzz?
article-image

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for prepayment or repayment of borrowings (Rs 60 crore), setting up a roasted gram flour and gram flour manufacturing unit in Darjeeling, West Bengal (Rs 45 crore), and general corporate purposes.Headquartered in Kolkata, the company is the third-largest brand of packaged wheat flour and the largest in wheat-based derivatives such as maida, sooji and dalia in eastern India, according to a Technopak report.

In FY25, Ganesh consumer products held a 40.5 per cent market share in West Bengal in wheat-based products by value. It also ranked among the top two players in packaged sattu and besan in eastern India, with a share of 43.4 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively.The company has an omni-channel presence through general trade, modern trade and e-commerce platforms.

FPJ Shorts
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing On Appeal Against Acquittal Over Incomplete Victim Details
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing On Appeal Against Acquittal Over Incomplete Victim Details
IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore
IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore
Living In Kalbadevi & Want To Reach Your Office In BKC? Mumbai Metro 3 To Make Commute Seamless From Sept 30
Living In Kalbadevi & Want To Reach Your Office In BKC? Mumbai Metro 3 To Make Commute Seamless From Sept 30
CBSE Ends Additional Subject Option For Private Class 12 Students In 2026 Board Exams, Sparks Student Outcry
CBSE Ends Additional Subject Option For Private Class 12 Students In 2026 Board Exams, Sparks Student Outcry

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore

IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore

Government To Raise Funds In PSU Banks, Here’s Why This Move Matters For India’s Banking Sector

Government To Raise Funds In PSU Banks, Here’s Why This Move Matters For India’s Banking Sector

SEBI Plans Talk With Government To Open Commodity Derivatives To Banks, Insurance Companies &...

SEBI Plans Talk With Government To Open Commodity Derivatives To Banks, Insurance Companies &...

From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What’s...

From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What’s...

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As 'Avatar Purush' On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As 'Avatar Purush' On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday