Investment-Friendly Rajasthan Poised To Become $350 Billion Economy By 2030: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Surat: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said his state was poised to become a USD 350 billion economy by 2030, and has a very investment-friendly environment.Speaking at a `Pravasi Rajasthani Meet' here ahead of the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas on December 10, he invited entrepreneurs and investors to explore opportunities in IT, pharma, textiles, gems & jewellery, energy, petrochemicals, tourism and mining sectors in the state.

"Rajasthan is progressing towards becoming a USD 350 billion economy by 2030. Due to government initiatives, it has emerged as one of the most investment-friendly and progressive states of India," Sharma was quoted as saying in an official release."Out of the MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore have already been implemented on the ground," the CM said.

He noted that the achievements of Non-Resident Rajasthanis are a significant source of inspiration and guidance for the people of the state.Non-Resident Rajasthanis should contribute not only to their karma-bhumi or workplace (Surat) but also to their matru-bhumi or motherland, he said.Gujarat and Rajasthan have vast opportunities for economic, cultural and social collaboration in sectors such as gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, textiles and the upcoming petrochemical complex in Rajasthan, the chief minister said.

Surat and Rajasthan share a common spirit of entrepreneurship, creativity, and perseverance. While Surat is world-renowned for diamond cutting and synthetic textiles, Rajasthan is famous for coloured gemstones, kundan, meenakari, textiles and handicrafts, he said."Together, we should work towards making Rajasthan the global Gems & Jewellery Hub," said Sharma.He invited Non-Resident Rajasthanis to participate in large numbers in the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas to be held in Jaipur on December 10.

Several top industrialists of India are Non-Resident Rajasthanis, a matter of pride for the state, the CM said.The Rajashan government is set to launch the petrochemical refinery project in December, and will also extend full support to investors to establish Global Capability Centres and Data Centres, he said.The state government has created an institutional framework to strengthen engagement with Non-Resident Rajasthanis, and 26 chapters of the Rajasthan Foundation are active across India and abroad at present, Sharma noted. The government was planning to establish a dedicated department to further strengthen its engagement with Non-Resident Rajasthanis, he added.

The aim of this initiative is to ensure active participation of the global Rajasthani diaspora in the state's development and the creation of Viksit Rajasthan 2047 (Developed Rajasthan 2047), the CM said.Sharma also acknowledged the commendable contribution of the Non-Resident Rajasthani community in areas like water conservation and groundwater recharge.He appealed to them to support the state government's initiatives such as Panchayat Samiti Nandishala Jan Sahbhagita Yojana, Bhamashah Scheme, Gyan Sankalp Portal and participation in naming government colleges, hospitals and schools.

