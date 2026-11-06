Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Doubles To ₹1,592.5 Crore, Profit Rises 20.4% As TruBridge Integration Boosts Growth

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions |

Mumbai: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) reported a 103.9 per cent year-on-year surge in revenue to ₹1,592.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting expanded operations following its integration with TruBridge.

The healthcare technology and services company also recorded double-digit growth in profitability, although earnings increased at a slower pace than revenue.

Revenue Doubles

Revenue more than doubled during Q2 FY27 compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The sharp increase reflected the company's expanded operating scale following the combination of IKS Health and TruBridge.

EBITDA Growth

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 62.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹441.5 crore. However, EBITDA growth trailed revenue expansion, indicating that operating earnings did not increase at the same pace as business income. The reported EBITDA margin stood at approximately 27.7 per cent.

Profit Performance

Profit after tax rose 20.4 per cent to ₹217.7 crore during the September quarter. The company's net profit margin stood at approximately 13.7 per cent, based on reported revenue. The results highlighted higher earnings alongside substantial business expansion.

Management Commentary

Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer Sachin K. Gupta described the quarter as a defining turning point for the company. He highlighted the operational combination of IKS Health and TruBridge as an important development in its growth journey.

Integration Benefits

Group Chief Financial Officer Nithya Balasubramanian said the financial performance reflected a structural expansion in operating scale and earnings capacity following the TruBridge integration. The combined operations have significantly increased the company's reported revenue base.

Growth Outlook

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions' quarterly performance demonstrated substantial revenue growth alongside improving absolute profitability. Investors will monitor integration progress, operating margins and earnings growth in subsequent quarters. The company's ability to convert its expanded revenue base into stronger profitability will remain an important performance indicator.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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