Bhopal-Ayodhya Daily Train, Delhi-Indore Vande Bharat Proposed As MPs Demand New Rail Services, More Halts And Faster Infrastructure Development | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting between West Central Railway general manager Dilip Kumar Singh and members of Parliament from the Bhopal Railway Division was held on Wednesday to discuss passenger amenities, new train services, station redevelopment, railway infrastructure and safety.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of State and Betul MP Durga Das Uikey. MPs and their representatives from various constituencies presented suggestions for improving rail connectivity and passenger facilities. Rajya Sabha MP Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal proposed a daily direct train between Bhopal and Ayodhya.

Narmadapuram MP Darshan Singh Choudhary and Rajya Sabha MP Maya Narolia sought additional train halts at Itarsi and Banapura stations, restoration of discontinued passenger services and completion of railway overbridges near Itarsi and Powarkheda.

Sagar MP Lata Wankhede proposed a survey and approval for the Sironj-Shamshabad-Lateri-Kurwai railway line, faster development of Bina Junction and improved connectivity to Pune, Bengaluru and other major cities.

Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar sought timely completion of the Ramganj Mandi-Bhopal railway line and development of Biaora station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha proposed a Delhi-Indore Vande Bharat service via Gwalior, Guna and Ujjain, along with a MEMU train between Gwalior and Guna.

Bhopal MP Alok Sharma's representative suggested extending the Bhopal-Damoh Rajya Rani Express to Itarsi and operating a MEMU service between Rani Kamlapati and Sehore.

Uikey sought additional halts at Chhanera and Harda stations and restoration of the Bhusawal-Nagpur MEMU service.

The general manager discussed the proposals with officials and assured MPs that necessary action would be taken as per railway rules. Senior railway officials, including divisional railway manager Pankaj Tyagi, attended the meeting.