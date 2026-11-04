Patanjali To Host Herbal Kumbh 2026; Acharya Balkrishna Envisions Global Herbal Knowledge Centre In Himalayas |

Pauri Garhwal/Haridwar, November 4: Patanjali has taken an important initiative towards giving global recognition to Ayurveda, medicinal plants, natural farming and the Indian knowledge tradition in the picturesque Himalayan region.

The three-day Herbal Kumbh, Herbal Agriculture Fair and Dhanvantari Mahotsav-2026 was inaugurated grandly on Wednesday at 'Herbal World Himalaya-Shri Dhanvantari Dham', being developed in Malagram in the Yamkeshwar block of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

On the occasion, Acharya Balkrishna, Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University, said that the name of Dhanvantari Dham would resonate across the world in the next five years. This place would establish its identity not only in Uttarakhand or India but also globally as an important centre for medicinal plants, Ayurveda, research, Indian culture and spiritual tourism.

The chief guest at the programme, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, said that the scale of work carried out in the remote forest region of Malagram was remarkable. He said that the complex, developed through a combination of nature, environment, tradition and service, would become a centre of study and inspiration for the world in the coming years.

He expressed confidence that Dhanvantari Dham would develop into a major pilgrimage destination within one year. He also spoke about providing special training to farmers of the state here and sending university researchers to the site for study.

People from around the world will come here to see and learn in five years: Dhan Singh Rawat

Chief guest Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that he had been observing the progress of this project for the past five years. When he first visited the site, he also had doubts about the possibility of developing such a large project in this remote forest region. However, the transformation he witnessed during his visit this time was beyond imagination.

He said that extensive development had taken place in the complex compared to last year. After visiting the entire area with Acharya Balkrishna, he became convinced that people from across the world would come here to see and learn in the next five years.

The minister said that during his nearly ten years as a minister in public life, he had witnessed many difficult projects, but the dedication and hard work with which Acharya Balkrishna was working in this remote region were extraordinary. Protecting and promoting nature, the environment, tradition and service together was nothing less than a monumental effort.

He appreciated the statues of medicinal plant experts from different countries and great personalities installed in the complex. He said that work had been carried out here on herbs from 29 countries and the knowledge traditions associated with them. This would provide students and researchers an opportunity to learn about traditional medical systems across the world and the great personalities who contributed to their development.

Appreciation for world-class nursery and meditation centre

Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat particularly appreciated the nursery, medicinal plants and meditation centre developed at Dhanvantari Dham. He said that developing a centre for meditation and spirituality in such a large forest area was not easy.

In ancient times, sages and saints had made the Himalayas a centre for spiritual practices, and today Acharya Balkrishna was giving that tradition a modern form.

He said that around 90 per cent of the nearly 50,000 plants planted in the complex were safe. He also praised the medicinal farming here, particularly turmeric cultivation and related activities.

Referring to the grand statue of Lord Dhanvantari, the minister said that the statue and the spiritual atmosphere being developed here would give Dhanvantari Dham a distinct identity. He expressed confidence that the place would develop into a major pilgrimage destination within the next year.

Uttarakhand farmers to receive four to five days of training

The Cabinet Minister said that progressive farmers of Uttarakhand should receive special training for four to five days at Dhanvantari Dham so that they could directly study the medicinal farming, agricultural techniques and research activities developed here.

He also spoke about sending students conducting research at universities to the site.

Addressing the students and farmers present at the programme, he said that they should not limit themselves to listening to speeches but should visit the entire complex and study the facilities, plants and agricultural models developed here.

Commitment to connect the world with warmth, not for business: Acharya Balkrishna

Acharya Balkrishna said that Herbal World Himalaya had been envisioned not for any commercial purpose but with the commitment to connect the entire world with Indian knowledge, culture and nature with warmth and affection.

He said that Ayurveda had been the foundation of human welfare for thousands of years. The sages and Ayurveda scholars of India had imparted knowledge to humanity through medicinal plants, and there was a need to preserve and spread this knowledge globally.

He said that more than 50,000 plants had been documented from a medicinal perspective across 109 volumes.

At Dhanvantari Dham, various knowledge traditions from around the world and the great personalities who made significant contributions to the development of medicinal plants and traditional medical systems were also being honoured.

He said that several great personalities had not received the recognition they deserved even in their own countries, but efforts were being made at Dhanvantari Dham to give their contributions global recognition.

Acharya Balkrishna said that extensive work had been carried out in this remote Himalayan region through nearly five years of tireless efforts. More than 50,000 medicinal plants had been planted in the complex.

Facilities for research, study, meditation and tourism were being developed here while protecting natural water sources, vegetation, mountainous terrain and Himalayan biodiversity. He said this was the result of the dedication and hard work of hundreds of people.

He said that the discussion about making Uttarakhand a herbal state had been going on for a long time. The Himalayan region was extremely rich in medicinal plants and biodiversity. Dhanvantari Dham would present a practical example of the conservation and scientific utilisation of this natural wealth.

Medicinal farming will become a foundation for stopping migration from the hills

Acharya Balkrishna described migration from mountainous regions as a serious challenge and said that people from the hills should not be forced to leave their birthplace.

For this, it was necessary to develop new livelihood and employment opportunities based on local resources.

He said that farmers at Dhanvantari Dham would be provided practical knowledge about medicinal plant cultivation, crop diversification, model farming and agriculture-based entrepreneurship.

Farmers would be introduced to crops and farming techniques that could increase their income and expand economic activities in mountainous regions.

He urged farmers to come here, observe, understand and learn. He said that this was not merely an exhibition or fair but an opportunity to gain knowledge and apply it in their fields.

Efforts were being made to bring together Ayurveda, science, research, culture, natural beauty and adventure tourism.

Acharya Balkrishna spoke about the relationship between nature and spirituality and said that in ancient times, sages and saints practised meditation in Himalayan caves, rivers and valleys.

He said that there was no alternative to the inner peace and contentment experienced in the presence of nature.

Visitors to Dhanvantari Dham would be able to experience meditation, spiritual practices and Indian spiritual traditions along with natural beauty.

Herbal Kumbh will become a major centre for medicinal research in the future: Rakesh Mittal

Rakesh Mittal, Central In-charge of Bharat Swabhiman Trust, said that the tradition of fairs in India was extremely ancient.

Fairs were not merely social and cultural events but had also been important platforms for exchanging knowledge, experiences and traditions.

Herbal Kumbh was a modern and scientific extension of this tradition.

He said that in the next 50 to 200 years, this place could become an important centre for scientists and researchers.

In the future, research based on medicinal plants would play a major role in finding solutions to new diseases and health-related challenges.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he shared his views on the contribution of Giloy and Ayurveda.

He appreciated the efforts of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in preserving, researching and promoting Ayurveda.

A unique world of medicinal plants being developed across 200 acres

Spread across nearly 200 acres, Herbal World Himalaya-Shri Dhanvantari Dham is being developed for the conservation and promotion of medicinal, aromatic and fruit-bearing plants.

Surrounded by the picturesque Himalayan valleys and dense forests, the complex is dedicated to traditional medical knowledge, botanical research, biodiversity conservation and the global promotion of Indian culture.

Around 60 to 70 exhibition stalls have been set up at the three-day festival.

These showcase medicinal and aromatic plants, high-value crops, natural and organic farming, agricultural equipment, traditional products and modern agricultural technologies.

The 'Dharti Ka Doctor' soil-testing mobile van is also a major attraction at the exhibition.

Through this van, farmers are being made aware of the importance of soil testing and balanced management of nutrients.

The festival also gives special importance to activities related to soil and water conservation, digital agriculture, processing and marketing of agricultural products, mushroom production, beekeeping, millet-based industries and rural entrepreneurship.

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Self-Help Groups have been provided opportunities to showcase and market their products.

The festival also includes interactions, workshops, training programmes, agricultural field visits and buyer-seller meetings involving farmers, scientists, agricultural experts and entrepreneurs.

Four books, including Patanjali Kisan Diary, released

At the inauguration of the festival, four books, including Patanjali Kisan Diary and the Herbal Kumbh Training Booklet, were released.

These publications aim to provide information related to agriculture and medicinal plants to farmers and researchers.

The programme began with morning Vedic chanting, Sandhyopasana and a yajna.

Following the welcome of guests and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, music faculty head of Patanjali University Chandramohan Mishra and students presented musical performances.

The programme was conducted by Dr. Vedpriya Arya, Head of the Herbal Division at Patanjali Research Institute and a senior scientist.

Local villagers, representatives of Farmer Producer Organisations and Self-Help Groups, students of Shrimad Dayanand Kanya Gurukul and Chotipur Gurukul in Amroha, students of Patanjali University, scientists from Patanjali Research Institute and a large number of other participants were present on the occasion.

During the event, the agricultural fair stalls were inaugurated by Acharya Balkrishna, Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat and other dignitaries.

Herbal Kumbh to be held every year; dates for next event announced

During the inaugural session of the समारोह, Acharya Balkrishna announced that the three-day Herbal Kumbh, Herbal Agriculture Fair and Dhanvantari Mahotsav would be held again at Dhanvantari Dham from October 25 to 27, 2027, and that the event would now take place every year.

He said that the event would be expanded and made more grand in the coming years.

His commitment is to develop Dhanvantari Dham into a centre for Ayurveda, medicinal plants, natural farming, research and the Indian knowledge tradition for the world, with an identity established at the global level.