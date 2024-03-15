Internshala Signs Pact With MESC To Bridge Skill Gap In Media, Entertainment Industry

Representative Image | File

The career-tech platform Internshala on Friday said it has signed an initial agreement with Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) to bridge the skill gap in the media and entertainment industry.

Internshala has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MESC -- a sector Skill Council set up by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), to this effect.

Under this MoU, Internshala and MESC will together work on developing a skill ecosystem to create a conducive environment for skill development, leveraging their expertise and resources to offer high-quality training programs tailored to the needs of the media and entertainment industry, Internshala said in a statement.

MESC will also extend creditisation to courses offered by Internshala Trainings, in line with the National Credit Framework introduced (NCrF) by UGC in 2022.

"We are delighted to join hands with the Media and Entertainment Skills Council under NSDC to empower aspiring professionals with the requisite skills and expertise to succeed in the vibrant media and entertainment industry.

"We are committed to empowering individuals with the skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic professional world," Internshala founder and CEO Sarvesh Agrawal added.