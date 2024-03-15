 I'm Not Lovin It: IT Failure Stalls McDonald's Outlets In UK, Japan And Hong Kong
This is one of the rare occasions, wherein a food oriented corporate giant has been impacted by technical failure, and that too, on such a large scale.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Representative Image | File

The American fast food giant, McDonald's is the news, on a rather global scale. But the reason behind is not flattering. The company, as according emerging reports has been hit a system failure, that has affected the chain's operations in Australia, Japan United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

As a result of this glitch, many of the stores in the aforementioned countries stopped their service. Not only offline, but the online world was also affected, as online ordering was also impacted by the developments.

This, as the company's system could not process any transactions.

McDonald's Hong Kong said on Facebook: "Due to a computer system failure, the mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks are not functioning. Please order directly at the restaurant counter."

Flashback to Meta Outage

This is one of the rare occasions, wherein a food oriented corporate giant has been impacted by technical failure, and that too, on such a large scale. A fortnight ago, it was Meta, that was suffering because of an outage, that affected the operations and functioning of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. This failure in turn significant traction, throughout the globe.

With stores in over 40,275 locations and a revenue of over USD 23.2 billion, McDonald's is the largest fast food chain in the world, ahead of its American rivals, Subway and Starbucks.





