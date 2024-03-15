 SpiceJet To Lease Two A340 Planes For Haj Operations
The first phase of the Haj operations is scheduled to commence on May 9 to Medina.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | file

SpiceJet on Friday said it will lease two wide body A340 planes for Haj operations and these aircraft will be operated from Srinagar and Guwahati.

Each of the wide body aircraft will have a seating capacity of 324.

SpiceJet said flights are scheduled to operate from seven Indian cities -- Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, and Vijayawada.

Last year, SpiceJet's Haj operations generated revenues of Rs 337 crore.

Chandan Sand, Head of Leasing and Legal at SpiceJet, said the lease agreement for the induction of A340 aircraft has been finalised.

The airline is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its fleet through long term lease agreements, he added.

Recently, SpiceJet announced that it has concluded lease agreements for 10 aircraft as part of its efforts to increase its capacity. Additionally, the airline has acquired three airframes through recent settlement agreements.

