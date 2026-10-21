International Gemological Institute Reports Strong Q2 FY27: PAT Surges 43% to ₹185.8 Crore, Revenue Grows 31%

International Gemological Institute |

Mumbai: International Gemological Institute Limited (IGI) announced on October 21, 2026, that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q2 FY27) increased by 43% to ₹185.8 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose 31% year-on-year to ₹398 crore.

Quarterly Financials

For Q2 FY27, IGI's EBITDA grew by 39% to ₹244.5 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by 340 basis points to 61.4% from 58.0% in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) also saw a 40% rise to ₹245.6 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), consolidated revenue from operations increased by 27% to ₹768.8 crore. EBITDA for the half-year grew 34% to ₹468.3 crore, and PAT was up 37% to ₹351.6 crore, according to the company.

Business Segments

Growth was broad-based across segments, with lab-grown diamond loose stones up 37% year-on-year and lab-grown diamond jewellery up 47%. Natural diamond loose stones grew 8%, natural diamond jewellery 3%, and coloured gemstones increased sevenfold. IGI delivered 4.35 million reports in Q2 FY27, a 26% increase year-on-year, and 7.91 million reports in H1 FY27, up 22%.

Management Commentary

Tehmasp Printer, Managing Director and CEO of IGI, stated that Q2 FY27 was marked by healthy demand trends and strong operational execution. He noted that lab-grown diamonds had started to see higher adoption, while natural diamonds and gemstones remained a key growth driver for the company.

Market Outlook

IGI expects continued strong demand as the industry approaches the festive season in India and the US holiday ordering cycle. The company said its global footprint and diversified certification portfolio position it for sustained growth.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.