BSNL Revenue Jumps From ₹21,000 Crore To ₹25,000 Crore, EBITDA Surges Nearly 140 Times In Two Years

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has reported a strong turnaround over the last two years. |

Mumbai: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has recorded a major financial and operational recovery over the past two years, according to the Ministry of Communications.

The company’s revenue increased from Rs 21,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore during the period, showing improvement in business performance and network operations.

Strong Financial Turnaround

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said BSNL’s revival was achieved through disciplined planning and private-sector-style management.

He said the telecom company focused on improving weak areas such as poor work culture, ageing infrastructure and low tower performance.

The minister also highlighted a sharp rise in the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

According to him, BSNL’s EBITDA increased from just Rs 50 crore to nearly Rs 7,000 crore in two years.

Focus On Network Improvement

BSNL carried out major infrastructure upgrades to improve network quality and service reliability.

In states like Andhra Pradesh, tower uptime had reportedly fallen to nearly 75%.

The company then set a target to improve uptime to 95 percent.

To achieve this, BSNL replaced around 50,000 batteries across 50,000 telecom towers.

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The company also upgraded power plants and replaced old cables to strengthen network performance.

Indigenous 4G Expansion

The minister described BSNL’s indigenous 4G rollout as one of the company’s biggest achievements.

He said BSNL launched home-grown 4G technology on 1 lakh towers within a year.

According to the government, India has now become the fifth country globally to develop advanced indigenous 4G technology.

The minister said the technology has now reached near-global standards.

Affordable Plans To Rebuild Trust

BSNL has also focused on attracting customers by keeping tariffs lower than private telecom companies.

To encourage more users to try its services, the company has started distributing Rs 1 SIM cards through India Post offices.

The government said BSNL’s revival is helping improve digital connectivity in remote and rural parts of the country while supporting India’s digital development goals.