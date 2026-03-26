BSNL Posts ₹5,000 Crore Profit After 18 Years, Scindia Signals ₹10,000 Crore Target & India Post IPO Plans

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File Pic

New Delhi: Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reported a net profit of around Rs 5,000 crore. This marks a major turnaround for the government-owned telecom company after nearly 18 years of losses.

Speaking at a private news channel’s conclave, Scindia said BSNL is now generating strong cash flows and has entered a stable financial phase.

Plan to Double Profit Next Year

Scindia stated that BSNL aims to double its operational profit in the next financial year. This means the company is targeting around Rs 10,000 crore in profit.

He added that the company has 'big plans' for capital expenditure, which will be funded through its current operating surplus. This indicates a focus on expansion and strengthening infrastructure.

Strong Financial Performance in FY26

BSNL has shown strong improvement in its financials during FY26.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 4,858 crore in the nine months ending December 31, 2025, which is a 105 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Its revenue also grew to Rs 17,705 crore during the first three quarters of FY26, marking a 13 percent year-on-year increase.

India Post Set for IPO Launch

The minister also spoke about India Post’s growth and future plans. He said the organisation is performing well in the fast-growing e-commerce logistics sector.

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Scindia mentioned that India Post is likely to go public soon and may launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This move is expected to unlock value and expand its business further.

Expanding Logistics Network

Highlighting its strength, Scindia said India Post has no competition in terms of reach.

The organisation has around 1.65 lakh points of presence across nearly 6.5 lakh villages in India. This wide network gives it a strong advantage in logistics and delivery services.

Future Growth Outlook

The minister said India Post is expected to record double-digit growth in sales. He added that the organisation is on track to become a major logistics powerhouse in the country.

Overall, both BSNL and India Post are entering a growth phase with strong government support and expansion plans.