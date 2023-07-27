 Intellect Design Arena Revenue Registers 19% YoY Growth In Q1FY24
Total revenue for Q1FY24 stood at ₹ 644 crore as against ₹ 540 crore in Q1FY23 - grew 19 percent YoY.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native, future-ready, multi-product Financial Technology company for the world’s leading banking and insurance clients, announced its first-quarter results for FY24, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Financial Performance

Revenue

Total revenue for Q1FY24 stood at ₹ 644 crore as against ₹ 540 crore in Q1FY23 - grew 19 percent YoY.

Platform, License and AMC Revenue

Platform revenue for Q1FY24 is ₹ 141 crore as against ₹ 116 crore in Q1 FY23 - grew 21 percent YoY. License revenue for Q1 FY 24 is ₹ 112 crore as against ₹ 77 crore in Q1FY23 - grew 46 percent YoY.

AMC revenue for Q1FY24 is ₹ 106 crore as against ₹ 87 crore in Q1FY23 - grew 22 percent YoY. License linked revenue (License + Platform + AMC) is ₹ 359 crore in Q1FY24 as against ₹ 280 crore in Q1FY23 - grew 28 percent YoY.

EBITDA and PAT

EBITDA is ₹ 155 crore in Q1FY24 as against ₹ 116 crore in Q1FY23 - grew 33 percent YoY. Profit after Tax is ₹ 93 crore in Q1FY24 as against ₹ 69 crore in Q1FY23 - grew by 36 percent YoY.

Collections

Collections for Q1FY24 are ₹ 582 crore Deal Wins and Digital Transformations. Deal Wins: eMACH.ai accelerates growth with 11 new customers choosing Intellect for their digital transformation journey.

Digital Transformations (Go-Lives): 10 global financial institutions have transformed their digital journey on Intellect platforms and products.

LTM Q1 FY24 – Financial Highlights Revenue

Total revenue for LTM Q1FY24 stood at ₹ 2350 crore as against ₹ 1990 crore in LTM Q1FY23 - grew 18 percent YoY.

Platform, License and AMC Revenue

Platform revenue of LTM Q1FY 24 is ₹ 486 crore as against ₹ 414 crore in LTM Q1FY23 - grew 17 percent YoY. License Revenue of LTM Q1FY24 is ₹ 366 crore as against ₹ 352 crore in LTM Q1FY23 - grew 4 percent YoY.

AMC Revenue of LTM Q1FY24 is ₹ 401 crore as against ₹ 335 crore in LTM Q1FY23 - grew 20 percent YoY. License linked revenue (License + Platform + AMC) is ₹ 1252 crore in LTM Q1FY24 as against ₹ 1101 crore in LTM Q1FY23 - grew 14 percent YoY.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is at ₹ 887 crore in LTM Q1FY24 as against 748 crore in LTM Q1FY23 - grew 18 percent YoY.

EBITDA and PAT

EBITDA is ₹ 489 crore in LTM Q1FY24 as against ₹ 468 crore in LTM Q1FY23 - grew 4 percent YoY.

Profit after Tax is ₹ 292 crore in LTM Q1FY24 as against ₹ 344 crore in LTM Q1FY23.

