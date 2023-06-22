Intellect Design Arena Allots 3,03,998 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena on Thursday announced the allotment of 3,03,998 Equity Shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted as 16,425 Equity Shares under the Intellect Stock Option Plan 2015 (ISOP 2015) Scheme, 1,200 Equity Shares under the Intellect Stock Option Plan 2016 (ISOP 2016) Scheme, and  2,86,373 Equity Shares under the Intellect Incentive Plan Scheme 2018 (IIPS 2018) Scheme.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the company has increased to Rs. 68,06,81,190 divided into 13,61,36,238 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.

Intellect Design Arena shares

The shares of intellect on Thursday at 11:50 am IST were at Rs 602.20, down by 2.64 percent.