Intellect Design Arena rewards employees with 53,568 shares as stock options

Intellect Design Arena Limited on Saturday allotted 53,568 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The stocks approved by the Stakeholder Relationship Committee (SRC) of the Board of Directors of the company were allotted under three ESOP Schemes.

12,093 shares were given under the Intellect Stock Option Plan 2015 (ISOP) scheme, 700 under the ISOP 2016 scheme and 40,775 shares under the Intellect Incentive Plan 2018 Scheme.

The company said that it is in the process of applying for listing and trading of these shares on the NSE and BSE.

After the allotment of shares the company's paid-up share capital increased to Rs 67,88,80,715 consisting of 13,57,76,143 shares of Rs 5 each.

Intellect Design Arena shares

The share of Intellect Design Arena Limited on Friday closed at Rs 429.25, up by 0.57 per cent.