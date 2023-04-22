RBL Bank allots shares worth Rs 15,000 to employees as stock options | Image: RBL Bank (Representative)

RBL Bank on Saturday allotted 1,500 shares of face value of Rs 10 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 15,000 were given under the ESOP Scheme of the Bank.

Post the allotment the paid up share capital of the bank increases to 59,95,69,563 shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 5,99,56,95,630 from the earlier 59,95,69,563 shares.

RBL Bank shares

The shares of RBL Bank on Friday closed at Rs 146.80, down by 1.87 per cent.

