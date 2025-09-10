 Kerala State Beverages Corporation Witnesses ₹920.74 Crore Profit In Eleven Days, Rolls Out Bottle-Return Scheme For Plastic Liquor Containers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKerala State Beverages Corporation Witnesses ₹920.74 Crore Profit In Eleven Days, Rolls Out Bottle-Return Scheme For Plastic Liquor Containers

Kerala State Beverages Corporation Witnesses ₹920.74 Crore Profit In Eleven Days, Rolls Out Bottle-Return Scheme For Plastic Liquor Containers

Customers will be required to return bottles to the same outlet from which they were purchased. However, Bevco is also considering the feasibility of enabling bottle returns at any outlet across the state.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major step towards environmental sustainability, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) will roll out a bottle-return scheme for plastic liquor containers starting Tuesday.

Bevco Managing Director Harshita Attalluri announced that a refundable deposit system has been introduced, whereby a label will be affixed to each bottle, and consumers will be charged Rs 20 as a deposit at the time of purchase. “When the bottle is returned, the same amount will be refunded. We urge everyone to return as many bottles as possible.

Read Also
CM Fadnavis-Led Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Electricity Tariff Subsidy Extension For Farmers' Lift...
article-image

This is being launched on a trial basis and will come into full effect from the New Year," Attalluri said. The project is being implemented in collaboration with Clean Kerala Company. Initially, customers will be required to return bottles to the same outlet from which they were purchased. However, Bevco is also considering the feasibility of enabling bottle returns at any outlet across the state.

"Anyone can bring the bottles back to the shop," the MD clarified, adding that the move is aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting recycling. The decision comes at a time when Bevco has registered record-breaking liquor sales during the Onam season.

FPJ Shorts
India Expresses Concern Over Nepal Crisis, Urges Peaceful Resolution
India Expresses Concern Over Nepal Crisis, Urges Peaceful Resolution
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall On Wednesday; Check More Details
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall On Wednesday; Check More Details
Sensex Jumps 442.59 Points To 81,543.91, Nifty Rallies 124.2 Points
Sensex Jumps 442.59 Points To 81,543.91, Nifty Rallies 124.2 Points
Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Keeps Eye On UAE Batters Ahead Of Opening Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Keeps Eye On UAE Batters Ahead Of Opening Match; Video

According to official figures, Bevco outlets across the state sold liquor worth Rs 920.74 crore in just eleven days, surpassing last year’s figures by Rs 78.67 crore. Among all outlets, the highest sales this year were recorded at Tirur in Malappuram, where liquor worth Rs 6.41 crore was sold. Last year, the Karunagappally outlet in Kollam had topped the state’s sales charts.

Officials attribute the surge in Onam sales to strong festive demand, despite rising prices of premium brands. With both an all-time high in revenue and the launch of a green initiative, Bevco is seeking to balance its commercial success with social responsibility. The bottle-return scheme, once fully operational, is expected to significantly cut down on plastic waste generated by the liquor trade in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Jumps 442.59 Points To 81,543.91, Nifty Rallies 124.2 Points

Sensex Jumps 442.59 Points To 81,543.91, Nifty Rallies 124.2 Points

Kerala State Beverages Corporation Witnesses ₹920.74 Crore Profit In Eleven Days, Rolls Out...

Kerala State Beverages Corporation Witnesses ₹920.74 Crore Profit In Eleven Days, Rolls Out...

Yamaha To Pass GST Cut Benefit To Customers From September 22, Joins Major Brands TVS, Bajaj Auto &...

Yamaha To Pass GST Cut Benefit To Customers From September 22, Joins Major Brands TVS, Bajaj Auto &...

CM Fadnavis-Led Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Electricity Tariff Subsidy Extension For Farmers' Lift...

CM Fadnavis-Led Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Electricity Tariff Subsidy Extension For Farmers' Lift...

ECGC Grants Cover For Banks With ₹50 Crore Export Credit Limit, Helping Exporters Cope With Tariff...

ECGC Grants Cover For Banks With ₹50 Crore Export Credit Limit, Helping Exporters Cope With Tariff...