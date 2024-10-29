 Instagram Outage Triggers User Complaints Over Login And Messaging Issues; Memes Flood Social Media
According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, the issue quickly gained traction. In the UK alone, over 2,000 reports were logged, while users in the US reported nearly 1,000 issues.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

The social media platform, Instagram on Tuesday (October) faced an outage with users around the world found themselves unable to access a key feature of the platform -direct messages (DMs).

As per reports, the outage, started around 5:14 PM IST and has affected thousands of users, leaving many frustrated and seeking answers.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, the issue quickly gained traction. In the UK alone, over 2,000 reports were logged, while users in the US reported nearly 1,000 issues.

Many of the instagram user in the meanwhile took to another social media platform X, formerly Twitter to report about the difficulties sending messages. In addition to it many of the users received notifications that their messages "failed to deliver."

A Frustrated User Base

Many users turned to the social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter to voice their grievances and see if others were experiencing similar problems.

One user humorously tweeted, "Me opening Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everyone or just me."

Another chimed in with, "Literally me when I was running onto Twitter to see if Instagram was down or if it was just my phone."

article-image

Memes and Humor Amidst the Chaos

In true social media fashion, the outage has spurred a flurry of memes and posts under the hashtag #InstagramDown.

Users are creatively expressing their frustrations, sharing images and jokes about the situation.

In a post on X, a user posted, "Instagram users on Twitter rn: Is it my wifi?' 'Is it my phone?' 'Did I get banned?' 'Did I break Instagram?' Meanwhile Instagram: just taking a nap"

