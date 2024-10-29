'Buy a Villa, Drive Home a Lamborghini': THIS Luxury Real Estate Project In Noida Offers ₹26 Cr Villas With Free Luxury Wheels, Netizens React

Image used for representational purposes only | Canva

Imagine stepping into your new villa and finding a brand-new Lamborghini Urus waiting for you in the driveway. Sounds tempting, right?

In an extravagant twist to Diwali celebrations, Jaypee Greens, a premier real estate developer in Noida, has launched a jaw-dropping offer that has recently garnered the attention of affluent buyers.

The Tweet That Sparked the Buzz

Realtor Gaurav Gupta recently took to X, formerly Twitter to unveil the details of this unique offer. He wrote, “Noida’s got a new Villa Project coming up at 26 Cr that's offering 1 Lamborghini with each of those!”

Noida’s got a new Villa Project coming up at 26 Cr that's offering 1 Lamborghini with each of those! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gZqOC8hNdZ — Gaurav Gupta | Realtor (@YourRealAsset) October 27, 2024

Gupta’s post quickly went viral, pointing out the opulence of the villas and the allure of owning a luxury vehicle alongside a multi-crore home.

Imagine of purchasing a luxury villa priced at a whopping Rs 26 crore and receive a Lamborghini Urus as part of the package. This promotion is not just about the villa; it's about living a life of luxury and style. But does it make practical sense?

But while the idea of a free sports car sounds fantastic, it also at the same time raises some questions about the practicality of such a high-priced venture.

Is the Luxury Worth the Price Tag?

With villas starting at Rs 26 crore, the initial investment is already hefty. Add to that the extra charges for essential amenities, and the total cost can soar even higher.

Parking Space - Need a place to park your new Lamborghini? That will cost you an extra Rs 30 lakh.

Power Backup - Enjoying uninterrupted power will set you back Rs 7.5 lakh.

Golf-Facing Views - That comes with an additional Rs 50 lakh.

Club Membership - Another Rs 7.5 lakh on top.

Forgot to add 26 Crores don't cover PLC, Car Parking and Other Charges 🤫 https://t.co/l6ubEArdtq pic.twitter.com/8R9vKnzVMU — Gaurav Gupta | Realtor (@YourRealAsset) October 28, 2024

Netizens Reactions

The promotion has sparked mixed reactions online. While some are excited by the lavish offering, others are questioning its viability. Is this lavish incentive too extravagant, or is it just what the high-end market needs?

An X user responding to the post wrote, "So now for relief buyers would have to go to RERA for flats and consumer court for the car, looks like a scheme pushed by lawyers"

Another user added, "I hope the folks at Lamborghini have been informed about this"