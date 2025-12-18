 India, Argentina Sign Three-Year Pact To Boost Agricultural Research & Technology Cooperation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia, Argentina Sign Three-Year Pact To Boost Agricultural Research & Technology Cooperation

India, Argentina Sign Three-Year Pact To Boost Agricultural Research & Technology Cooperation

India and Argentina have signed a 2025–27 work plan to deepen cooperation in agricultural research, technology exchange, and capacity building. The ICAR–INTA pact covers joint research, germplasm exchange, and study visits, focusing on sustainable agronomy, livestock, oilseeds, digital agriculture, mechanisation, plant and animal health, and value chain development, with annual reviews planned.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India and Argentina have signed a three-year work plan to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in agricultural research, capacity building, and technology exchange. The 2025-27 work plan was signed between Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Argentina's National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA), an official statement said.

ICAR Director General M L Jat and Argentina Ambassador Mariano Augustin Caucino exchanged the signed work plan on Wednesday. The plan will be implemented through joint research, germplasm exchange, expert engagements, and structured training and study visits. It aims to collaborate on natural resource management, sustainable agronomy including zero tillage, mechanisation, micro-irrigation and fertigation, crop.

The work plan also incudes cooperation on animal biotechnology, livestock improvement, production technologies for temperate and tropical crops, digital agriculture, biosafety and phytosanitary measures, and value chain development. India and Argentina are also deepening cooperation in oilseeds and pulses value chains, agricultural mechanisation-including zero-tillage, cotton harvesting machinery, and drones-and horticulture value chain development, including infrastructure and planting material exchange.

The germplasm exchange will include soybean, sunflower, maize, blueberry, citrus, wild papaya species, guava, and select vegetable crops. The planned study visits and training programme would cover greenhouse vegetable production, floriculture and temperate fruits, post-harvest physiology, functional food development, veterinary diagnostics, precision livestock farming, waste-to-wealth technologies, microbial feed enhancement, digital agriculture, and sanitary and phytosanitary systems.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-BS-VI Vehicles As Pollution Worsens; Fuel Denied Without PUC Certificate
Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-BS-VI Vehicles As Pollution Worsens; Fuel Denied Without PUC Certificate
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 18th Dec 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 18th Dec 2025
'Galat Kya Kiya?': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman Doctor's Hijab
'Galat Kya Kiya?': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman Doctor's Hijab
Colonial Roots And Early Reforms: Tracing BMC’s 154-Year Journey In Shaping Mumbai’s Civic Governance
Colonial Roots And Early Reforms: Tracing BMC’s 154-Year Journey In Shaping Mumbai’s Civic Governance

In plant and animal health, it envisages region-specific Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) elimination strategies and enhanced collaboration on locust surveillance and management through technical exchanges and best-practice sharing. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the India-Argentina scientific partnership and agreed for annual monitoring and review to ensure effective implementation and progress, the statement added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India, Argentina Sign Three-Year Pact To Boost Agricultural Research & Technology Cooperation

India, Argentina Sign Three-Year Pact To Boost Agricultural Research & Technology Cooperation

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 18th Dec 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 18th Dec 2025

Harsh Goenka's 'Lazy People' & 'Worker' Analogy Sparks Online Debate On Socialism

Harsh Goenka's 'Lazy People' & 'Worker' Analogy Sparks Online Debate On Socialism

SEBI Board Meet: Asset Disclosure Norms, Mutual Fund And Broker Rule Overhaul On Agenda

SEBI Board Meet: Asset Disclosure Norms, Mutual Fund And Broker Rule Overhaul On Agenda

India Adds 2,361 MW Biomass Power Capacity In 10 Years Under National Bioenergy Push: Govt

India Adds 2,361 MW Biomass Power Capacity In 10 Years Under National Bioenergy Push: Govt