 Inox India Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInox India Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium

Inox India Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium

The Rs 1,459.32-crore initial share sale of INOX India Ltd got subscribed 61.28 times on the last day of bidding on Monday, with huge participation coming in from institutional buyers.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Markets In Green; SensexInox India Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium At 71,353.80, Nifty Above 21,400 | File

Shares of cryogenic tank maker INOX India Ltd on Thursday listed with a premium of nearly 44 per cent against the issue price of Rs 660.

The stock made its debut at Rs 933.15, up 41.38 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 48.31 per cent to Rs 978.90.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 949.65, rallying 43.88 per cent.

The company's market valuation was Rs 8,522.24 crore during the morning trade.

The Rs 1,459.32-crore initial share sale of INOX India Ltd got subscribed 61.28 times on the last day of bidding on Monday, with huge participation coming in from institutional buyers.

The initial public offer of up to 22,110,955 equity shares had a price range of Rs 627-660 a share.

Since the issue was completely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the Vadodara-based company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders.

INOX India, one of the leading cryogenic tank manufacturers, has over 30 years of experience offering solutions across the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of equipment and systems for cryogenic conditions. 

Read Also
Innova Captab IPO: Check Price Range, GMP, Anchor Investments, And Key Details Here
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Retail Inflation Surges To 7.37% For Farm Workers & 7.13% For Rural Labourers In November

Retail Inflation Surges To 7.37% For Farm Workers & 7.13% For Rural Labourers In November

SBI Cards And Payment Services Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

SBI Cards And Payment Services Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

IT Recruitment Poland By Sowelo - Helping To Expand Your Services In Poland

IT Recruitment Poland By Sowelo - Helping To Expand Your Services In Poland

Inox India Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium

Inox India Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium

Coforge Collaborates With Microsoft To Use Generative AI To Empower Next-Gen Solutions For...

Coforge Collaborates With Microsoft To Use Generative AI To Empower Next-Gen Solutions For...