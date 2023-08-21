Inox Green Energy Services Subsidiary Receives Order Worth ₹40 Cr From NLC India | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL), a wind power operations and maintenance service provider, on Monday announced that its subsidiary I-Fox Windtechnik India Private Limited has won an order from NLC India Limited, a Navratna PSU of Govt of India, for the O&M of 51 MW WTGs located in the state of Tamil Nadu, through an exchange filing. The scope of the contract comprises a comprehensive O&M, including power evacuation system, for a period of 5 years with a revenue realisation of approximately 40 crores (inclusive of taxes) during the contract period.

SK Mathu Sudhana, the CEO of IGESL, on this important development, remarked, "LoA from one of the largest PSUs is an important milestone in the growth journey of IGESL as well as of our subsidiary IFox Wind. The order demonstrates the faith which our clients have in our services, and endorses the capabilities which we have built over the years. We are progressing towards our goal of reaching a WTG O&M portfolio of 6GW by FY26, through a mix of organic and inorganic growth.”

Inox Green Energy shares

The shares of Inox Green on Monday morning at 10:47 am IST were trading at Rs 68.17, up by 1.78 per cent.

