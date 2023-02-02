e-Paper Get App
Inox Green acquires wind energy firm I-Fox Windtechnik

It has paid Rs 35,947.71 per share, to acquire a 51 per cent stake in I-Fox Windtechnik.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Inox Green (Representative)
According to an exchange filing, renewable energy giant Inox Green has acquired a majority stake in I-Fox Windtechnik India, to expand its wind energy business.

article-image

It has paid Rs 35,947.71 per share, to acquire a 51 per cent controlling stake in the target company.

