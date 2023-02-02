Inox Green acquires wind energy firm I-Fox Windtechnik

Image credit: Inox Green (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, renewable energy giant Inox Green has acquired a majority stake in I-Fox Windtechnik India, to expand its wind energy business.

It has paid Rs 35,947.71 per share, to acquire a 51 per cent controlling stake in the target company.

