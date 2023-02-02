Inox Green acquires wind energy firm I-Fox Windtechnik

According to an exchange filing, renewable energy giant Inox Green has acquired a majority stake in I-Fox Windtechnik India, to expand its wind energy business.
It has paid Rs 35,947.71 per share, to acquire a 51 per cent controlling stake in the target company.
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)