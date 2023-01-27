Inox Green offers to prepay entire outstanding amount on 1950 NCDs

According to an exchange filing, wind energy firm Inox Green has offered to prepay the entire outstanding amount for 1950 non-convertible debentures.

It had issued these rated, listed, secured and redeemable debentures in 2020, for a face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)