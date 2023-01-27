e-Paper Get App
Inox Green offers to prepay entire outstanding amount on 1950 NCDs

It had issued these debentures in 2020, for a face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

Friday, January 27, 2023
article-image
According to an exchange filing, wind energy firm Inox Green has offered to prepay the entire outstanding amount for 1950 non-convertible debentures.

It had issued these rated, listed, secured and redeemable debentures in 2020, for a face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

