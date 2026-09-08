Innovision Wins ₹24.53 Crore And ₹219.07 Crore NHAI Contracts, Three Madhya Pradesh Toll Plazas Covered

Innovision has secured Rs 24.53 crore and Rs 219.07 crore NHAI contracts. |

Mumbai: Innovision Limited has secured two contracts worth Rs 24.53 crore and Rs 219.07 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and facility maintenance in Madhya Pradesh.

The two orders have a combined value of Rs 243.60 crore. Both were awarded on September 7, 2026, through separate competitive electronic tender processes and will remain valid for one year.

Rs 24.53 crore Pachwara contract

The Rs 24.53 crore contract covers the Pachwara fee plaza on National Highway 39, forming part of the four-laned Jhansi-Khajuraho section in Madhya Pradesh.

Innovision will collect user fees from vehicles using the highway stretch. The company will also maintain the toilet blocks adjoining the toll plaza and regularly replenish consumable items.

The exact value of the order is Rs 24,52,79,635. It was awarded under tender number NHAI/13013/547/CO/26-27/CB/Pachwara FP/E81575/R/819.

Rs 219.07 crore Indore-Dewas contract

The Rs 219.07 crore contract covers the IDTL A and IDTL B fee plazas on National Highway 3.

These fee plazas serve the six-laned Indore-Dewas section in Madhya Pradesh. Innovision will collect toll charges and manage day-to-day operations at both locations.

The company will also maintain the adjoining toilet blocks and ensure the availability of essential consumable items throughout the contract period.

The order has an exact value of Rs 2,19,07,29,635. NHAI awarded it under tender number NHAI/13013/547/CO/26-27/CB/IDTL A & IDTL B FP/E134621/R/820.

Three toll plazas covered

Together, the Rs 24.53 crore and Rs 219.07 crore contracts give Innovision responsibility for toll collection and facility maintenance across three fee plazas.

The company must ensure smooth toll operations while maintaining public amenities and prescribed service standards at all locations.

Innovision said neither order qualifies as a related-party transaction. Questions regarding promoter or promoter-group interest in NHAI were marked as not applicable.

The Rs 24.53 crore and Rs 219.07 crore orders expand Innovision’s toll-management portfolio in Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Innovision Limited in regulatory filings submitted to the respective stock exchanges concerned.