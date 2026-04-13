Innovision Approves Q3 FY25 Results Reporting ₹2,347.29 Million Revenue Growth

Innovision Limited approved its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, reporting quarterly total income of Rupees 2,347.29 million and profit after tax of Rupees 43.70 million. |

Gurugram: Innovision’s latest board meeting outcome signals stable operational progress, with revenue growth supported by its diversified service portfolio and consistent execution across business verticals.

Revenue Holds Steady

The company reported total income of Rs 2,347.29 million for the December quarter, compared to Rs 2,291.48 million in the same period last year, as seen in the financial table on page 8. For the nine-month period, income reached Rs 7,178.32 million, indicating sustained business momentum despite moderate quarterly fluctuations.

Profitability Remains Stable

Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 43.70 million, up from Rs 30.45 million a year earlier, reflecting improved cost control and operational efficiency. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, profit rose to Rs 244.98 million. According to the statement on page 8, profit before tax for the nine-month period came in at Rs 316.20 million, showing consistent earnings strength.

Segment Mix Supports Growth

Innovision’s diversified operations continued to anchor performance. As detailed in the segment report on page 10, security services contributed Rs 958.55 million in quarterly revenue, while toll operations added Rs 1,363.46 million. Smaller segments like skill training and other services added incremental income, ensuring a balanced revenue mix and reducing dependency on any single vertical.

Operational Developments Continue

The board also took note of key governance updates, including leadership changes and regulatory developments. As noted on page 5, an independent director resigned in April 2026, while a new director was appointed shortly after, subject to approvals. The company also assessed the impact of new labour codes and indicated no material financial impact on its results, reinforcing operational stability.

Innovision’s latest results highlight a steady performance trajectory, supported by diversified operations, stable profitability, and disciplined cost management across its core business segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing dated April 13, 2026, and does not include external verification or additional sources.