NSDL To Infuse Additional ₹20 Crore, Raises Investment In India International Bullion Holding

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) will make an additional investment of up to ₹20 crore in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited (IIBH). |

Mumbai: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) announced on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, an additional investment of up to Rs 20 crore in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited (IIBH).

Investment Details

NSDL will subscribe to up to 20 crore equity shares of IIBH, each with a face value of Re 1, at par. The investment will maintain NSDL's 20 per cent shareholding in IIBH.

Regulatory Approval

SEBI granted its approval for the additional investment via a letter dated July 8, 2026. NSDL's Governing Board had approved the investment in a meeting on June 29, 2026.

Transaction Timeline

The first tranche of the investment process in IIBH is expected to be completed by August 2, 2026. The IIBH Board may allot shares before this date, subject to shareholder assent.

About IIBH

India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited (IIBH) is an unlisted public limited company incorporated on June 4, 2021, and is located in GIFT IFSC, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. IIBH's consolidated turnover as of March 31, 2026, stood at Rs 10.46 crore.

Business Focus

IIBH serves as a holding company for the Bullion Project and funds its subsidiaries: India International Bullion Exchange IFSC Limited and India International Depository IFSC Limited. These subsidiaries provide a bullion importing platform and depository functions, respectively, in GIFT IFSC.

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Consortium and Objectives

IIBH was established by a consortium including Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), India INX International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (INDIA INX), India International Clearing Corporation IFSC Limited (INDIA ICC), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), NSDL, and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The investment aims to support IT infrastructure development and maintain the net worth of India International Depository IFSC Limited, as stipulated by IFSCA.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.