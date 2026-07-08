Innovision Wins ₹27.52 Crore NHAI Contract, Bags 1-Year Toll Collection & Maintenance Project In Tamil Nadu

Innovision Limited has secured a ₹27.52 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India. |

Mumbai: Innovision Limited has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a toll collection and facility maintenance project worth Rs 27.52 crore. The contract is for the Kariyamanglam Fee Plaza located on the Tindivanam-Krishnagiri highway section in Tamil Nadu.

The company informed stock exchanges that the order was awarded on July 7, 2026, through a competitive e-tender process. The project is expected to be completed over a period of one year.

Project Details

Under the contract, Innovision will work as the user fee collection agency at the Kariyamanglam Fee Plaza. Apart from collecting toll charges, the company will also be responsible for maintaining the toll plaza facilities.

Its responsibilities include the upkeep of nearby toilet blocks and ensuring regular replenishment of consumable items to keep the facilities operational for highway users.

Boost To Business

The new order adds another government infrastructure project to Innovision's portfolio. Such contracts provide stable revenue because they are executed over a fixed period and involve regular operational services.

Winning the project through a competitive bidding process also reflects the company's ability to secure public sector contracts in the infrastructure services segment. The latest order is expected to strengthen its order book and improve revenue visibility during the contract period.

Domestic Government Contract

The company said the contract has been awarded by NHAI, making it a domestic government project. The filing also clarified that the order is not a related-party transaction and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority.

The contract carries a total value of Rs 27,52,09,635 and covers toll collection as well as maintenance services for one year. With this order, Innovision continues to expand its presence in highway operations and facility management, an area that offers recurring business opportunities through government infrastructure projects.

Disclaimer : The information is based on the company's stock exchange filing. Investors should evaluate all risks before making any investment decisions.