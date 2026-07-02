 Artefact Projects Bags NHAI Consultancy Order, Secures ₹3.15 Crore Contract For Infrastructure Project
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Artefact Projects Bags NHAI Consultancy Order, Secures ₹3.15 Crore Contract For Infrastructure Project

Artefact Projects has been awarded a Rs 3.15 crore contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for supervision consultancy services in Tamil Nadu, extending for 36 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 02, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Artefact Projects Bags NHAI Consultancy Order, Secures ₹3.15 Crore Contract For Infrastructure Project
Artefact Projects has been awarded a Rs 3.15 crore contract by the National Highways Authority of India. |

Mumbai: Artefact Projects Limited on Monday announced it has secured a consultancy contract worth Rs 3,15,84,415 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Project Scope

The contract involves providing supervision consultant (SC) services for the operation and maintenance of a two-lane road with a paved shoulder. This covers the Thoppur Mettur Bhavani Erode Section on NH 544H, spanning 85 kilometres in Tamil Nadu.

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Joint Venture Agreement

The work was awarded to Artefact Projects as the highest-ranking (H1) bidder. The company is undertaking the project in a joint venture with Pioneer Infra Consultants Private Limited, in association with Renaissance IOT LLP.

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Contract Duration

The consultancy services for this project are for a period of 36 months. The contracted fees are exclusive of GST, the company reported.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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