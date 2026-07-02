Artefact Projects Bags NHAI Consultancy Order, Secures ₹3.15 Crore Contract For Infrastructure Project

Artefact Projects has been awarded a Rs 3.15 crore contract by the National Highways Authority of India. |

Mumbai: Artefact Projects Limited on Monday announced it has secured a consultancy contract worth Rs 3,15,84,415 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Project Scope

The contract involves providing supervision consultant (SC) services for the operation and maintenance of a two-lane road with a paved shoulder. This covers the Thoppur Mettur Bhavani Erode Section on NH 544H, spanning 85 kilometres in Tamil Nadu.

Joint Venture Agreement

The work was awarded to Artefact Projects as the highest-ranking (H1) bidder. The company is undertaking the project in a joint venture with Pioneer Infra Consultants Private Limited, in association with Renaissance IOT LLP.

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Contract Duration

The consultancy services for this project are for a period of 36 months. The contracted fees are exclusive of GST, the company reported.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.