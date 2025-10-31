Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Partners With US-Based Atomics Aeronautical Systems To Manufacture Aircraft Systems For Indian Army

File Image |

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said that it has entered into a strategic pact with US-based Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for manufacturing unmanned aircraft systems for the Indian Army.Under the partnership, both the firms will together manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India.

L&T and the US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) have entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India, for the Indian armed forces. https://t.co/NBxO2K2YLV… pic.twitter.com/SRZ2bWLCF7 — Larsen & Toubro (@larsentoubro) October 31, 2025

L&T's engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace and GA-ASI operational expertise will be utilised in this strategic pact."Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner," the infrastructure major said in a filing to the BSE.

The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI's MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven.These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions, it said.The partnership marks a milestone in India's pursuit of a self-reliant defence ecosystem, strengthening Indo-US defence collaboration and fostering a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing base.

"This partnership offers India a unique opportunity to manufacture state-of-the- art unmanned platforms indigenously. this alliance will significantly enhance India's defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies," L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.