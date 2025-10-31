 Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Partners With US-Based Atomics Aeronautical Systems To Manufacture Aircraft Systems For Indian Army
Under the partnership, both the firms will together manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
File Image

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said that it has entered into a strategic pact with US-based Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for manufacturing unmanned aircraft systems for the Indian Army.Under the partnership, both the firms will together manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India.

L&T's engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace and GA-ASI operational expertise will be utilised in this strategic pact."Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner," the infrastructure major said in a filing to the BSE.

The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI's MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven.These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions, it said.The partnership marks a milestone in India's pursuit of a self-reliant defence ecosystem, strengthening Indo-US defence collaboration and fostering a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing base.

"This partnership offers India a unique opportunity to manufacture state-of-the- art unmanned platforms indigenously. this alliance will significantly enhance India's defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies," L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

