Infosys serves up digital innovations with sustainability off-court and AI on-court at Australian Open 2023

Infosys, next-generation digital services and consulting, is bridging technology and purpose at the Australian Open (AO) 2023, with empowering technologiesfor fans, players, coaches, media and the surrounding ecosystem, the company said in an exchange filing.

Now in the fifth year of its partnership with Tennis Australia (TA), Infosys is using its bespoke ‘tennis platform’ to evolve experiences for the 2023 tournament while shaping AO’s future vision.

New experiences in 2023 include:

1. Engage: A digital carbon management platform

2. AI Video Insights: Powering on-court strategy and media reporting

3. Match Centre 2.0: Enabling predictive insights to increase fan-engagement

4. Infosys Springboard: Nurturing future leaders

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director, said, “This partnership has enabled us to deliver new innovative digital experiences year after year for everyone associated with the tournament. We are also going deeper and wider in our journey this year with truly meaningful use of technology for climate action. We remain committed to making the Australian Open a global standard for a digitally-enabled sport that is inspiring, engaging, inclusive and sustainable.”

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President Infosys and Region Head, Infosys Australia and New Zealand, said, "Through detailed journey mapping of how fans, players, coaches and partners engage in the AO, our teams continually identify opportunities to innovate across digital and physical touchpoints with a focus on entertainment, sustainability and accessibility."

"Our journey continues in 2023, through engaging fans in new digital experiences, engaging players through digital coaching and better preparing young leaders through digital learning tools. This year, Infosys is particularly proud to contribute to the long-term sustainability goals of Tennis Australia, with the development of the Engage carbon tracking platform, which will be transformative for the sport and the AO as it moves towards a net-zero future."

