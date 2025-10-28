Defense PSU Stock Surges 50% From Lows, Profit Jumps & Order Book Strengthens, Dividend Announced

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Rallies. | Photo by BL SONI

New Delhi: Shares of government-owned defense company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) witnessed strong momentum on Tuesday, rising by up to 2 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,881. The rally came after the company reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the latest quarter, alongside higher revenue and a dividend announcement. Notably, the stock has gained 50 percent from its recent low levels.

Quarterly Results Show Strong Growth

MDL reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 749 crore, up from Rs 585 crore a year ago — a jump of 28 percent.

Revenue from operations grew 6 percent to Rs 2,929 crore, compared to Rs 2,757 crore in the same quarter of FY2025. Sequentially, revenue rose 11.5 percent from Rs 2,626 crore in the first quarter of FY2026.

EBITDA surged 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 965 crore, versus Rs 768 crore last year, and was 54 percent higher compared to the previous quarter’s Rs 625 crore.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 934 crore, marking a 26 percent annual growth from Rs 740 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY2025.

Robust Order Book

As of September 30, 2025, MDL’s total order book stood at Rs 27,415 crore.

Major projects include:

P15B Destroyers: Rs 28,734 crore

P17A Stealth Frigates: Rs 27,251 crore

Indian Coast Guard Vessels: Rs 2,849 crore

P75 Kalvari-class Submarines: Rs 29,505 crore

along with several smaller contracts.

Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors announced a first interim dividend of Rs 6 per share (face value Rs 5 each) for FY2025. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility is November 4, 2025.